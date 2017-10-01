Sky Country

Christine Kitano

Boa Editions (Oct 1, 2017)

Softcover $16.00 (80pp)

978-1-942683-43-8

The Asian American experience is little known, comparatively, and that’s a shame on this country. Immigrants are the best of us. Introducing Christine Kitano—not that her work needs an AA asterisk as a selling point—and Sky Country, her second collection after Birds of Paradise.

Originally from LA, the daughter of a Korean immigrant mother and Japanese father, she earned an MFA at Syracuse and now teaches poetry and Asian American literature at Ithaca College.

A Story with No Moral

Lost Angeles, 1989

My mother and I are fighting again over what I should wear. I’m\

small, maybe four years old. I don’t remember why I don’t want to\

wear what she picks out, but recall a sense of general discomfort— \

stockings that bunch and won’t stay up, nickel sized buttons that\

catch my hair, lace collars that itch around my neck. I pout. My\

mother says nothing for a moment, then reaches into the closet\

and yanks, one surprisingly swift motion, a pink dress from its\

hanger. She grips a ruffled sleeve in each hand, then pulls. The\

dress rips down the bib, the pink cloth shredding, thin wisps of\

pale thread framing the rupture. I’m scared. I know I’m not the\

daughter my mother wants, but I still don’t know who or what she\

wants me to be.

Reviewed by Matt Sutherland

November/December 2017

Disclosure: This article is not an endorsement, but a review. The author of this book provided free copies of the book to have their book reviewed by a professional reviewer. No fee was paid by the author for this review. Foreword Reviews only recommends books that we love. Foreword Magazine, Inc. is disclosing this in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission’s 16 CFR, Part 255.