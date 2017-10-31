Wolves and Roses

Christina Bauer

Monster House Books (Oct 31, 2017)

Softcover $13.95 (292pp)

978-1-945723-07-0

Shape-shifters, fairy tales, wicked enchantments, and—oh yeah—asthma inhalers. Bryar Rose deals with supernatural and totally normal teenage stresses in Wolves And Roses: Fairy Tales of the Magicorum. Packed with urban fantasy tropes, the novel is fun, familiar fare.

Bryar Rose may as well have stepped out of a Monster High doll set. Conventionally pretty, she’s in remedial fairy-tale class. By now, her Stepford-perfect teacher reminds her, she should be getting ready for her wedding to Prince Philpot. Never mind that Bryar’s only seventeen, has never really been into kissing, and could care less about fulfilling her destiny as a Magicorum.

Also in detention: a goth witch in training, a runaway Cinderella, and a punk Red Riding Hood. The characters feel stereotypical, but as the plot picks up steam, Bryar gets a chance to show what she’s really made of.

Bryar’s interest in Ancient Egyptian magic, written on papyrus scrolls, draws her into a conspiracy that quickly takes her beyond the boring walls of West Lake Prep. A handsome werewolf named Knox is her guide as she works to unravel the mystery of who she really is. Wolves and Roses veers into rom-com territory more than once, and its quick, snarky dialogue reads like television one-liners. However, at its core, Wolves and Roses is a promising first volume in a pleasantly dark bubblegum series.

Christina Bauer, who’s found success with the best-selling Angelbound series, focuses on entertaining action, descriptive scenes, and easy-to-digest lessons about friendship, identity, and self-esteem. Wolves and Roses isn’t deep, but it’s frisky: a perfect, fluffy book for girls who like a little dark magic with their pink lemonade.

Reviewed by Claire Foster

November/December 2017

Disclosure: This article is not an endorsement, but a review. The author of this book provided free copies of the book to have their book reviewed by a professional reviewer. No fee was paid by the author for this review. Foreword Reviews only recommends books that we love. Foreword Magazine, Inc. is disclosing this in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission’s 16 CFR, Part 255.