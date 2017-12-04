The Wolf Who Wanted to Fall in Love

Orianne Lallemand

Elenore Thuillier (Illustrator)

Auzou (Dec 4, 2017)

Hardcover $14.95 (32pp)

978-2-73385244-6

Noticing all the joyful love around him, Wolf is intent on finding someone special too, following all the well-meaning advice of friends before following his heart. The Wolf Who Wanted to Fall in Love, part of Orianne Lallemand’s celebrated The Wolf series, is translated from its original French by Mary Chris Bradley. Vivid colors from illustrator Éléonore Thuillier depict an adorably earnest wolf in stylish shades and bright apparel as he attempts to meet his match.

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

November/December 2017

Disclosure: This article is not an endorsement, but a review. The author of this book provided free copies of the book to have their book reviewed by a professional reviewer. No fee was paid by the author for this review. Foreword Reviews only recommends books that we love. Foreword Magazine, Inc. is disclosing this in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission’s 16 CFR, Part 255.