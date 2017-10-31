Agua, Aguita Water, Little Water

Jorge Tetl Argueta

Felipe Ugalde Alcantara (Illustrator)

Pinata Books (Oct 31, 2017)

Hardcover $17.95 (32pp)

978-1-55885-854-1

The constant motion and evolution of a tiny drop through the fundamental water cycle is beautifully interpreted in Jorge Tetl Argueta’s poetically bilingual Agua, Agüita, or Water, Little Water. Illustrations from Felipe Ugalde Alcántara perfectly complement the Spanish/English text. The ebb and flow unfolds in dreamy colors and soft edges as Agüita, or Little Water, journeys from deep within the earth to distant rivers, vast oceans, and the pouring rain falling from the sky.

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

November/December 2017

Disclosure: This article is not an endorsement, but a review. The author of this book provided free copies of the book to have their book reviewed by a professional reviewer. No fee was paid by the author for this review. Foreword Reviews only recommends books that we love. Foreword Magazine, Inc. is disclosing this in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission’s 16 CFR, Part 255.