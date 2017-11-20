The Self-Care Cookbook A Holistic Approach to Cooking, Eating, and Living Well

Frank Ardito

Agate Surrey (Nov 20, 2017)

Hardcover $24.95 (288pp)

978-1-57284-229-8

“One of the most important parts of our daily lives is our relationship with food,” writes Dr. Frank Ardito. But this relationship can get complicated; according to Ardito, studies have suggested that we make over two hundred decisions about food every day. His book simplifies the task and provides a guide for busy individuals who see a healthy relationship with food as a way to enhance their personal wellness.

Identifying ten different dimensions of the human being, Ardito shows how each dimension has its own changing and evolving needs and expressions. He explains why it’s important to nourish the whole person by becoming attentive to these dimensions and eating to support wellness in each of them. He offers tasty recipes for appetizers, soups, salads, main dishes, and desserts, all made with foods that best support personal well being.

Feeling stressed? Head over to the emotional-wellness chapter for delicious comfort foods. When money is tight, the chapter on financial wellness offers creative ways to enjoy satisfying, tasty meals on a budget. Want to celebrate? Recipes that feed the soul’s need for fun while supporting health are included—yes, even some that embrace fat and sugar. Pastas, meats, and vegetarian options are also included.

Ardito writes, “Let’s face it. You can choose not to diet, you can choose not to exercise, but you must eat. So, why not choose to eat well?” Recipes for palate-pleasing dishes like Roast Pork with Pomegranate Salsa, Quinoa Pilaf with Walnuts, and No-Bake Crustless Cheesecake with Balsamic Berries prove that cooking and eating for health and wellness needn’t be boring.

Reviewed by Kristine Morris

November/December 2017

Disclosure: This article is not an endorsement, but a review. The author of this book provided free copies of the book to have their book reviewed by a professional reviewer. No fee was paid by the author for this review. Foreword Reviews only recommends books that we love. Foreword Magazine, Inc. is disclosing this in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission’s 16 CFR, Part 255.