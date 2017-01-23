The Girl Who Drank the Moon

Reviewed by Michelle Anne Schingler

January 23, 2017

A beast wanders out of the bog and becomes a poem that overlays the world—a world in which nothing is as it seems.

Luna is born in a town that believes it must sacrifice a baby each year to a witch in the woods for their own protection. What they do not know is that all mortal danger exists at home, and that the presumed monster whom they feed is actually ferrying their children toward blessed lives. Especially Luna, who is accidentally enmagicked by the moon, and grows up protected by a witch, a tiny dragon with an enormous heart, and the beast itself.

Barnhill’s novel, beyond its enthralling bones, is a work of beauty and enchantment, with its own cosmology, its own vocabulary of hope, and its own pearlescent center. Recommended for children of all ages, with a grateful nod toward its heroine of color.