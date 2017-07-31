Spellchasers The Shapeshifter's Guide to Running Away

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

July 31, 2017

Cursed to transform into a hare whenever she hears a barking dog, Molly has been desperately seeking a cure. Now she’s back, with old friends and new, in The Shapeshifter’s Guide to Running Away, book two in Lari Don’s magic-infused Spellchasers trilogy, set in the fantasy-rich wilds of Scotland. With the help of a dryad, a kelpie, a sphinx, and a magician, the mystery of the worsening curse and missing spell casters continues.