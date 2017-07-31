Spellchasers
The Shapeshifter's Guide to Running Away
Reviewed by
Pallas Gates McCorquodale
Cursed to transform into a hare whenever she hears a barking dog, Molly has been desperately seeking a cure. Now she’s back, with old friends and new, in The Shapeshifter’s Guide to Running Away, book two in Lari Don’s magic-infused Spellchasers trilogy, set in the fantasy-rich wilds of Scotland. With the help of a dryad, a kelpie, a sphinx, and a magician, the mystery of the worsening curse and missing spell casters continues.
Disclosure: This article is not an endorsement, but a review. The author of this book provided free copies of the book to have their book reviewed by a professional reviewer. No fee was paid by the author for this review. Foreword Reviews only recommends books that we love. Foreword Magazine, Inc. is disclosing this in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission’s 16 CFR, Part 255.
