Nieve / Viento / Sol / Lluvia

Carol Thompson

Teresa Mlawer (Translator)

Child's Play (Nov 1, 2017)

Hardcover $4.99 (48pp)

978-1-84643-978-0

Braving the seasons through snowy, windy, sunny, and rainy weather, an adventurous group of young friends stomps through puddles in Lluvia, crunches freshly fallen snow in Nieve, cools off under the rays of a brightly shining sun in Sol, and holds onto their hats in Viento, all from ¡Haga el Tiempo Que Haga!, Carol Thompson’s Spanish-language series exploring the sights, sounds, scents, and multitude of fun to be had—whatever the weather may be.

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

November/December 2017

