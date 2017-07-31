My Tail's Not Tired!
Reviewed by
Pallas Gates McCorquodale
Big Monster encourages Little Monster to bounce, wiggle, jiggle, swing, and roll, in Jana Novotny Hunter’s My Tail’s Not Tired!, a clever daily routine that allows small knees, feet, and tails to work out excess energy in time to be tucked in and tuckered out at night. Crayon-bright colors and fun squiggly lines from illustrator Paula Bowles follow a very patient Big Monster and very lively Little Monster through playtime, lunchtime, bathtime, and, finally, bedtime.
Disclosure: This article is not an endorsement, but a review. The author of this book provided free copies of the book to have their book reviewed by a professional reviewer. No fee was paid by the author for this review. Foreword Reviews only recommends books that we love. Foreword Magazine, Inc. is disclosing this in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission’s 16 CFR, Part 255.
Comment on this book