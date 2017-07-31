My Tail's Not Tired!

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

July 31, 2017

Big Monster encourages Little Monster to bounce, wiggle, jiggle, swing, and roll, in Jana Novotny Hunter’s My Tail’s Not Tired!, a clever daily routine that allows small knees, feet, and tails to work out excess energy in time to be tucked in and tuckered out at night. Crayon-bright colors and fun squiggly lines from illustrator Paula Bowles follow a very patient Big Monster and very lively Little Monster through playtime, lunchtime, bathtime, and, finally, bedtime.