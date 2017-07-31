Ellis Island Gateway to America

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

July 31, 2017

Just one mile south of New York City, the small slice of land formerly known as Gull Island has become famous the world over as a way station for millions of immigrants. In Joanne Mattern’s Ellis Island, part of the exciting Let’s Celebrate America series, learn how and why the island transformed from a private estate to a military fort, immigration station, hospital, tourist destination, and symbol of hope for generations of new Americans.