Finding Christmas

Lezlie Evans

Yee Von Chan (Illustrator)

Albert Whitman & Company (Oct 1, 2017)

Hardcover $16.99 (32pp)

978-0-8075-2433-6

The Little Burrow is all abuzz with holiday cheer as Hare, Squirrel, and Mouse prepare for the morning’s gift exchange, but a frozen swallow all alone in the woods soon unwraps their plans. Festive patterns, textures, and muted tones from Yee Von Chan add a natural, vintage quality to the cozy winter woods as three small friends open their hearts and their home to celebrate the joy of giving.

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

November/December 2017

