Feed Your Brain, The Cookbook Recipes to Support a Lighter, Brighter You!

Delia McCabe

Exisle Publishing (Nov 1, 2017)

Softcover $24.99 (240pp)

978-1-925335-61-3

You may not know it, but your brain is hungry—and it’s the most nutrient-demanding organ in your body. Though it weighs only about 2.8 pounds, the brain contains an amazing 99,419 miles of blood vessels and uses a fifth of the heart’s blood output and a quarter of all the oxygen we breathe. And if you don’t feed it well, being healthy will be a struggle.

Delia McCabe has studied what it takes to have a well-nourished brain (nutritional neuroscience) for over twenty years, and in this follow-up to her first book, Feed Your Brain: 7 Steps to a Lighter, Brighter You!, she recaps her approach to eating for brain health and offers enticing recipes that stimulate and support the brain with a variety of flavors, aromas, textures, and colors while making food preparation easy and pleasurable.

Try the Spicy Warm Lentil, Apricot, and Pine Nut Salad; Creamy Sweet Potato and Ginger Soup; Coriander and Pine Nut Mayonnaise; or the Green, Lemony Vegetable Pasta for a taste treat. While most of the recipes are plant-based, McCabe suggests ways to make them more nutrient-dense for those accustomed to eating meat.

Both new and experienced cooks will appreciate McCabe’s list of basic kitchen tools to make food prep easier and more efficient, as well as her tips for mixing and matching foods to different taste preferences and seasonal availability of ingredients, for using the freezer to save both nutrients and time, and for plan-ahead methods. And, unlike the drugs being widely prescribed to alleviate the effects of the Western diet and lifestyle, the only side effects of McCabe’s plan are good ones: weight loss and maintenance; increased energy; deeper, more refreshing sleep; and a brighter outlook on life.

Reviewed by Kristine Morris

November/December 2017

