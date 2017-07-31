What George Forgot
Reviewed by
Pallas Gates McCorquodale
Did he feed the dog? Take his vitamins? As George gets ready for school, he tries desperately to remember something just out of reach, in What George Forgot, the hilarious story of one boy’s morning routine by Kathy Wolff. Colorfully playful pictures from Richard Byrne capture the chaos of running for the bus while eliminating the stress by making time to hug mom and tickle dad as George completes his morning chores with humor and panache.
Disclosure: This article is not an endorsement, but a review. The author of this book provided free copies of the book to have their book reviewed by a professional reviewer. No fee was paid by the author for this review. Foreword Reviews only recommends books that we love. Foreword Magazine, Inc. is disclosing this in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission’s 16 CFR, Part 255.
