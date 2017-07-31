What George Forgot

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

July 31, 2017

Did he feed the dog? Take his vitamins? As George gets ready for school, he tries desperately to remember something just out of reach, in What George Forgot, the hilarious story of one boy’s morning routine by Kathy Wolff. Colorfully playful pictures from Richard Byrne capture the chaos of running for the bus while eliminating the stress by making time to hug mom and tickle dad as George completes his morning chores with humor and panache.