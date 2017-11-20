Twisted Threads

Kaylin McFarren

Jodi Henley (Editor)

Amanda Tomo Yoshida (Illustrator)

Creative Edge Publishing (Nov 20, 2017)

eBook $3.99 (369pp)

978-1-975921-35-4

Clarion Rating: 5 out of 5

Lush, stimulating images bring this sexy thriller to life.

Kaylin McFarren’s sultry thriller, Twisted Threads, flaunts the glamorous pastimes of passengers on a lavish cruise ship where deadly intentions lurk, suspicious circumstances occur, and the body count climbs. Packed with action, mystery, and several steamy scenes, this book is exhilarating and addictive.

A poem, “Death Ship,” sets an ominous tone, foreshadowing what’s to come. Akira, a fiercely beautiful assassin, has been forced into her monstrous profession by Kaito Mitsui, the leader of Japan’s notorious Zakura-kai gang. She is sent on a mission that she is determined to complete, because upon doing so her obligation to Mitsui will end and she will be free of his control.

Akira embarks on a Caribbean cruise and quickly kindles a romance with Devon, the nephew of the British couple she has been sent there to kill. But another passenger on the ship, a watcher whose identity is undisclosed, also has a murderous agenda, and Akira may be in danger.

An imaginative cast of characters makes for a fun and lively read. Notable traits are thoroughly portrayed, from physical attributes to the inner eccentricities of each unique personality.

When Akira cries, she catches falling tears with a flick of her tongue and eats them, a symbolic act that channels the toughest part of her persona. Even the anonymous watcher is a complex character, with compelling motivations and an alarming past. Tidbits regarding the watcher’s identity are strategically exposed, leading up to a truly satisfying reveal.

During the book’s less-than-two-week timeline, central characters change in significant but believable ways. Akira’s positive effect on Devon leads to him dramatically cutting back on his intake of alcohol, and gives him a new willingness to admit when he’s wrong.

The ship, the Starfish, is brought to life with many accounts of its amenities, onboard festivities, and formal parties. Tropical-shore excursions are painted with stimulating, lush, bright images. Passengers ride in a submarine, visit ancient ruins, and venture to a delightful turtle farm in fascinating scenes.

Multiple subplots, driven by the motivations of secondary characters, are masterfully executed, adding layers of suspense and heightening the intensity of the narrative. Questions are resolved in an organic fashion.

Dialogue is clever and character-specific. The use of Japanese during conversations adds authenticity. Flirty exchanges between Akira and Devon constantly add heat to the mystery.

Twisted Threads is a titillating page-turner that captivates from start to finish, and never fails to stimulate the senses.

Reviewed by Brittney Decker

November 8, 2017

Disclosure: This article is not an endorsement, but a review. The author of this book provided free copies of the book and paid a small fee to have their book reviewed by a professional reviewer. Foreword Reviews and Clarion Reviews make no guarantee that the author will receive a positive review. Foreword Magazine, Inc. is disclosing this in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission’s 16 CFR, Part 255.