The Santa Thief

Alane Adams

Lauren Gallegos (Illustrator)

Sparkpress (Nov 7, 2017)

Hardcover $15.00 (32pp)

978-1-940716-86-2

With Christmas right around the corner, Georgie is disheartened to learn that rough times mean Santa may not be able to deliver the ice skates he has been wishing for, in The Santa Thief. Set in small-town Pennsylvania circa 1920, the illustrations from Lauren Gallegos are reminiscent of Norman Rockwell’s Depression-era portraits, with snowy woods and cozy robe-clad mornings. Georgie regains his holiday spirit with a touching surprise for his hardworking parents.

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

November/December 2017

