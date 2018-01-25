Sweet Butter Tea

Ten Phun

SquareOne Publishers (Jan 25, 2018)

Softcover $9.95 (64pp)

978-0-7570-0447-6

Born in Tibet, loses parents, aunt ships him off to a monastery, China exiles him to India where he decides to sing, rap, act, and write in the hills of Dharamsala. Ho hum, Ten Phun, get back to us when you have something to write about. Ah, but the huge monastery was lonely until a small library of Snow White, The Adventures of Pinocchio, The Frog Prince,* Beauty and the Beast*, and other fairy tales—all translated into Tibetan—appeared in the abbot’s storeroom and suddenly the world grew warmer and ever so much larger.

What more can I write?

I lost the last poem I wrote for you,\

Now I just want to sit and look at the rainbow\

In the sky.

What more can I write?\

I have poured out everything I have within me,\

Now I just want to feel the emptiness.

What more can I write?\

I don’t need to get angry to stand my ground,\

This is not a sign of weakness.

Sometimes I go wherever my mind takes me,\

My fears grow faint and my love grows steadily.\

Now I just need a nap.\

What more can I write?

What more can I write?\

I feel happy when I feel the ocean’s stillness.\

I want to take a deep breath.

What more can I write?\

Everything is a melody in my eyes,\

I want to be naked and eat grass.

What more can I write?

Reviewed by Matt Sutherland

November/December 2017

Disclosure: This article is not an endorsement, but a review. The author of this book provided free copies of the book to have their book reviewed by a professional reviewer. No fee was paid by the author for this review. Foreword Reviews only recommends books that we love. Foreword Magazine, Inc. is disclosing this in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission’s 16 CFR, Part 255.