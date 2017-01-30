One-Pan Wonders Fuss-Free Meals for Your Sheet Pan, Dutch Oven, Skillet, Roasting Pan, Casserole, and Slow Cooker

Reviewed by Catherine Thureson

January 30, 2017

This helpful and highly informative cookbook will be a boon to both new cooks and experts.

One-Pan Wonders presents more than 140 carefully tested recipes that can be made using a single cooking vessel. The recipes are all relatively simple to make while offering wonderful variety and lots of flavor. With a full page, color photograph for each dish, the book is as delightful to read as its dishes are to eat.

The cookbook, assembled by the editors of America’s Test Kitchen, organizes recipes according to the type of cooking vessel needed, such as dutch oven, skillet, or sheet pan. The recipes are nicely varied, with vegetarian options mixed in with seafood and meat. Some dishes lean toward international cuisine, including curried vegetable couscous and chicken with lime-yogurt sauce, but most are more familiar to American cooking, including chicken pot pie and pot roast with root vegetables.

The book also offers useful information to get even the newest cook started. Each section begins with an explanation of different types of cookware: differences between nonstick and traditional skillets, for example, with additional information on carbon-steel skillets and sauté pans. The section on slow cookers offers a simple explanation of what to look for: “we defer to those slow cookers that have clear glass lids … are intuitive to use, and bring the food to a safe cooking temperature quickly.”

There a number of clever tips and tricks, like cooking pasta in a casserole dish using water and evaporated milk, that help to simplify the recipes. These tips and tricks are fantastic and can certainly be applied beyond this book. A helpful weeknight friendly label indicates recipes that can be made in an hour or less.

One-Pan Wonders is a fantastic addition to any cookbook collection. Novices will appreciate its simple instructions and clear explanations, while experts will appreciate the new and varied techniques utilized to make one-pan cooking possible.