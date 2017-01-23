Just So An Odyssey into the Cosmic Web of Connection, Play, and True Pleasure

Reviewed by Catherine Thureson

January 23, 2017

These collected seminars will introduce the brilliance of the renowned philosopher to new audiences.

Just So brings together three of renowned philosopher Alan Watts’s seminars. Just over ten hours long, its content is fascinating from beginning to end, offering truly profound insights into the workings of the cosmos.

These three seminars cover a range of topics, including psychology, biology, physics, religion, and economics. They draw on theories and ideas from various spiritual systems and philosophies to present a clear and compelling view of the universe. Its observations stand to be very helpful in understanding and improving everyday life.

This is not an audiobook for background listening; it is too full of deep ideas. While some of its concepts are readily clear, most require effort to be meaningfully processed, as with notions like: “you do not carry on an existence without a society, and the reactions of other people to you provide you with the mirror in which you attain a realization of yourself.”

It will almost certainly be necessary to listen to parts or all of this audiobook more than once. Happily, there is an insert included with the discs that breaks down the topics covered, from disc to disc and track to track.

These are recordings of live seminars, and the sound quality reflects that. There is occasional laughter and audience rustling, and even the sound of an airplane at one point. Though such moments are distracting, Watts is a dynamic speaker and it is easy to get reimmersed in his voice and his message.

Just So is an exciting audiobook for anyone interested in spirituality or philosophy. Watts was a well-known philosopher in the 1950s and ’60s, and those who were fans then will appreciate this chance to revisit his brilliance. Perhaps even more significantly, Just So will introduce his ideas to a whole new generation.