Awakening the Chakras The Seven Energy Centers in Your Daily Life

Reviewed by Meg Nola

February 27, 2017

This is a holistic course on balancing the vital energies of sensitive yet resilient chakras.

Awakening the Chakras connects the ancient yogic practice of chakra consciousness with modern-day applications and actions. After decades of study with spiritual scholar Sri Harish Johari, Victor Daniels, Kooch N. Daniels, and Pieter Weltevrede produced this impressive chakra therapy guidebook, keeping true to their mentor’s belief that “When we talk about chakras, we talk about everything.”

Chakra centers are located within the human body, from the base of the spine to the crown of the head. Their energies affect our primal, sexual, emotional, intellectual, and cosmic well-being. Ideally, there is a free-flowing channeling of the life force through these seven points, but negative or traumatic experiences can block certain chakras.

Though Awakening the Chakras contains detailed information regarding each chakra’s symbolism and power, its approach is appealingly flexible. Recognizing that everyone has a unique psyche and physical being, the book advises that chakras can be worked on one at a time, from the root chakra upward, or starting where the most imbalance is presently felt. Focusing on a different chakra for every day of the week is also possible.

The authors’ deep respect for chakra wisdom is evident, but their compassionate knowledge of human nature keeps Awakening the Chakras from becoming too scholarly or abstract. Working with the fifth chakra, for example, involves developing the ability to communicate and—perhaps more importantly—to listen. As a listening experiment, the book suggests linking music to the sound and rhythm of a person’s voice while they speak, and deciding whether that voice is like jazz, rap, heavy metal, classical, or “mournful teardrops-in-my-whiskey-glass country.”

Awakening the Chakras is not a simplistic or “new-agey” text promising better chakras overnight. While the process can take time, each chakra challenge offers the potential of not only personal enlightenment, but also of a broader perspective toward others. The book also features a series of ethereal yet richly nuanced illustrations, depicting the chakras and the various deities and spirit animals associated with them.

Through focused meditation, visualizations, chants, and real-life exercises, Awakening the Chakras offers a holistic course on how to balance the vital energies of these sensitive yet resilient “wheels of light.”