ABC Spanish

Reviewed by Pallas Gates McCorquodale

July 31, 2017

Niñas and niños will be delighted with ABC Spanish, from Aless Bayliss, a fun-sized introduction to the Spanish-language alphabet, complete with LL, Ch, and RR digraphs and pronunciation guide. Adorable images by Walter Foster Jr. appear in varying shades of pastel from A to Z, or *ardilla *to zorro, with the English equivalents conveniently located underneath. Ideal for sharing with even the youngest little learners, no matter which languages are spoken at home.