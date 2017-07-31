ABC Spanish
Niñas and niños will be delighted with ABC Spanish, from Aless Bayliss, a fun-sized introduction to the Spanish-language alphabet, complete with LL, Ch, and RR digraphs and pronunciation guide. Adorable images by Walter Foster Jr. appear in varying shades of pastel from A to Z, or *ardilla *to zorro, with the English equivalents conveniently located underneath. Ideal for sharing with even the youngest little learners, no matter which languages are spoken at home.
