2Brides 2Be A Same-Sex Guide for the Modern Bride

Reviewed by Hannah Hohman

February 27, 2017

Questions are answered and excitement is sparked in this one-of-a-kind guide.

2Brides 2Be is a guidebook specifically for women same-sex couples, covering all of what they will face as they plan a wedding with two brides.

Brides are notoriously particular. And when you have two brides’ dreams to think about, you may need some help.

Laura Leigh Abby planned her own wedding without much to guide her along. She began a blog called 2Brides2Be, and the entries are compiled in this book. It contains her own personal experiences as well as those of others to cover a range of perspectives.

Abby embraces preconceptions about brides and same-sex weddings and discusses their truths and falsities frankly. Her candor is something to appreciate—though her words can be blunt, sincerity shines through.

Accepting that a wedding with two brides contains unique challenges—and joys—this book explores the value of tradition versus nontraditional approaches, guest lists, bachelorette parties, and more. Each new chapter explores an aspect of wedding planning, all very helpfully organized and cohesive. The subjects blend fluidly. Each section is peppered with dos and don’ts, reminders, advice, and personal stories. In the end, Abby reminds, it is a special day and no one can really run it but the brides.

The tone is conversational, friendly, and supportive. The author never shies from the tough subjects, such as that a pair of brides can encounter some contention from others. She offers her condolences, gives advice on how to deal with those who feel that way, and ultimately reminds the brides that it’s their day.

2Brides 2Be: A Same-Sex Guide for the Modern Bride is a one-of-a-kind guide for lesbian couples, and not just on planning the actual event. Advice on the entire wedding experience is covered, answering questions and sparking excitement.