Out of Wonder
Poems Celebrating Poets
Reviewed by
Matt Sutherland
Like any artform or creative pursuit, the great poets developed subtle, incredibly effective personal styles. In their unique use of words and ideas, they performed a type of magic that repeatedly delivered aha moments to thousands of readers. By way of introduction, and as tribute to twenty favorite poets, Kwame Alexander (and his coauthors) penned this delightful collection while “adopting their style, extending their ideas, and offering gratitude to their wisdom and inspiration.” These poems, like all poetry, didn’t come about through a studied formulaic process, they came out of wonder.
