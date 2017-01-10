Oops Fred What Have You Done!

Reviewed by Catherine Thureson

January 10, 2017

Fred is a dog who dreams of bones in this vividly illustrated children’s book.

Cheryl Jones’s Oops Fred What Have You Done! is a simple story about a little dog who dreams of having a large number of bones to bury in his backyard. When he awakens, he attempts to dig up the bones, only to realize that they are not there. The book is composed of bright, colorful illustrations designed to entertain young children.

The author infuses Fred with a vibrant personality. As he dreams about burying his bones, his joy is apparent: “His eyes twinkle with delight, and his mouth begins to water. What is he going to do? Twenty bones is far too many for just one dog.” His mischievous behavior is delightful and likely to make young children giggle.

The book’s detailed illustrations are a combination of hand-drawn and computer-generated images, with a number of different techniques used to create shape and texture. Fred is seen standing on four legs, running, lying in his bed, and digging in the garden. Each of these illustrations is expressive and shows a character with energy and personality. However, there are also a few confusing images in which Fred stands on two legs. These pictures are distorted and awkward, and there is no reason given for Fred to be standing in an anthropomorphized fashion.

Oops Fred What Have You Done! has a limited story that many not hold a child’s attentions for very long. However, the appealing main character and his silly antics, coupled with bright and colorful illustrations, help to make the book enjoyable for children ages two to five.