It's Never Too Late and You're Never Too Old

Reviewed by Claire Foster

January 23, 2017

Johnson offers an optimistic boost to anyone who’s ready to try something new, at any age.

In his wonderful new audiobook, It’s Never Too Late and You’re Never Too Old, Vic Johnson shows that you don’t have to choose to “get old.” Using inspiring anecdotes, the audiobook is both reassuring and compelling.

The audiobook is divided into fifty sections, each with the story of a famous person who found success after the age of fifty. These are all familiar names: Colonel Sanders, Raymond Chandler, and Julia Child are on the list. But how did they become successful? What were their struggles? Johnson relates their biographies, focusing on how each person overcame their obstacles—from health issues, to financial failure, to family problems—to capture personal success. In each story, Johnson emphasizes that age isn’t the issue. Age is a state of mind, and the fifty stories reinforce the same lesson for the entire audiobook.

Narrator Eric Synnestvedt has a wonderful, positive tone that sustains Johnson’s material well. His voice is pleasant and professional. He enunciates clearly, and sticks to the story without dramatizing. Although it’s obvious that there will be a happy ending to each story, Johnson uses suspense to keep the listener guessing. There is none of the standard self-help fare of practical advice, checklists, journal exercises, or guided meditations. Instead, Johnson lets his subjects’ biographies do the talking.

Johnson’s definition of “success” is fairly narrow: financial security and professional reputation. It’s actually comforting for millennials and other younger listeners, too. Do what you love, Johnson reiterates, and don’t lose hope. There’s always time left to live your dreams.

An excellent and relaxing audiobook, It’s Never Too Late and You’re Never Too Old offers an optimistic boost to anyone who’s ready to try something new, at any age.