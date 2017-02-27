Great with Child

Reviewed by Hannah Hohman

February 27, 2017

This amusing novel takes a fresh look at motherhood and at all the ways to make up a family.

In Sonia Taitz’s Great with Child, Abigail is pregnant—and determined not to let it stand in her way.

With the father out of her mind and the goal of becoming partner at her firm in sight, Abigail is certain that she can manage motherhood and her career smoothly. Someone else will be caring for the baby while she focuses on work, she thinks, though rare are the new mothers who have managed that before. Enter Tim Vail, the hero who saves her from a tumble, playing the champion for aloof Abigail. Her own focus remains on her new case, though, which will surely prove her worthy of a partnership.

Taitz’s narrative is full of beautifully spun sentences and marvelous imagery—all of which can be just as easily pulled away by the blunt, amusing words that follow. Abigail’s inner thoughts travel, with her poetic musings often pulled back to the center by her lawyer side. This twisting prose is easy to get lost in.

Abigail is a fresh character, though with misguided thoughts on motherhood. She is certain that she will be able to pass her child off to the nanny with no problems and head right back to work. Outside influences, from family members’ personal choices to those of a woman whose case she has to fight, lead her to shift her perspective often.

Tim—a man in love with womankind—introduces new elements. He is drawn to Abigail because of her pregnancy and her hardworking passion. While he takes care of Abigail, he also seems to be longing for a mother type; soon to be a mother herself, Abigail is a perfect candidate. Supporting characters are equally well fleshed out and help drive Abigail’s story forward.

Great with Child takes a fresh look at motherhood and at all of those who can make up a family.