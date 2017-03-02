Bad Guys, Bullets, and Boat Chases
True Stories of Florida Game Wardens
Reviewed by
Matt Sutherland
Gator poachers, timber thieves, illegal dumpers, and other backwoods bad guys may not end up on the America’s Most Wanted list, but they cause inestimable damage to the environment. Surprisingly, they also pose grave danger to wildlife officers due to the remoteness of their crimes, firearm ubiquity in rural America, and the fact that the officers often work alone. Florida’s vast backcountry, from the Everglades up to the cattle ranches near Georgia, seems to attract an extra bat-crazy level of criminal, and ex-water patrol officer Bob H. Lee has both chased some doozies and heard tales of plenty more in his thirty-plus years of duty in the Sunshine State. This riveting book compiles nearly twenty stories.
Disclosure: This article is not an endorsement, but a review. The author of this book provided free copies of the book to have their book reviewed by a professional reviewer. No fee was paid by the author for this review. Foreword Reviews only recommends books that we love. Foreword Magazine, Inc. is disclosing this in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission’s 16 CFR, Part 255.
