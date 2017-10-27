All Those Things We Never Said

Marc Levy

Brilliance

Audiobook

978-1-5436-0046-9

All Those Things is heartfelt, a delightful and funny tale of loves lost and found.

Genuine heart, humor, and joy make All Those Things We Never Said charming, even if its elements of sci-fi feel slightly gimmicky.

Written by Mark Levy—author of If Only It Were True, the basis of the movie Just Like Heaven—and translated from French by Chris Murray, the novel now appears in a captivating audiobook format, performed by the remarkably varied Amy McFadden.

Julia’s estrangement from her father left her so hurt that she barely bats an eye at his death. When a convincing android version of Anthony appears in her apartment, the two embark on a wild journey together, piecing together the past and saying what they never had the time to say in life. The novel thrives in its portrayal of relationships; these characters fall in and out of love, are hurt by death and distance and miscommunication, and, through it all, find a way to keep on loving.

The narration by McFadden is extraordinary, especially considering the characters call for a challenging array of accents. Hers is truly an impressive and engaging performance that serves to enhance the witty and earnest qualities provided by the text.

The novel rises above other genre titles thanks to Julia and Anthony’s sincere reconciliation. Their sardonic banter is entertaining; Julia laughably asks her android father if he has come “back from the dead to vacuum my apartment.” Father and daughter tend to hurt one another out of rash emotion or old wounds, only to find common ground again, in a way that feels complex and true.

Nuanced, unexpected moments of striking earnestness are captivating. A minor character’s pitiful speech about “the look” she must not give a man who will never love her back is one of the most heartbreaking and sincere dialogues of the novel.

This heartfelt novel is a delightful and funny tale of loves lost and found.

Reviewed by Paige Van De Winkle

November/December 2017

Disclosure: This article is not an endorsement, but a review. The author of this book provided free copies of the book to have their book reviewed by a professional reviewer. No fee was paid by the author for this review. Foreword Reviews only recommends books that we love. Foreword Magazine, Inc. is disclosing this in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission’s 16 CFR, Part 255.