Soul Sins and Regrettable Lies

Reviewed by Claire Foster

May 26, 2017

This book offers a new perspective on sin and forgiveness, and answers questions anyone curious about spirit communication might have.

Attachment is the root of all suffering—but attachment to what? Bud Megargee’s intuitive, intelligent spiritual book Soul Sins and Regrettable Lies investigates sin from a Buddhist perspective. With the help of a medium and his spirit guide, Laz, Megargee uses a Socratic dialogue to elucidate concepts of sin, evil, and forgiveness.

Megargee writes with humility and humor, especially about his personal experiences and the reasons he felt called to pursue a practice of Buddhism. Once a Catholic, Megargee struggled with the admonitions of the Church, especially regarding sin, confession, and absolution.

However, he found meaning elsewhere:

While studying at a Taiwanese Buddhist monastery and practicing Vipassana meditation, I was examining my life-taught convictions through a process of self-observation and self-transformation.

He learned to challenge the authenticity of the teachings he’d been raised with and found a new way to see himself.

Rather than preach or lecture, Soul Sins and Regrettable Lies uses a Socratic dialogue to make its points, based on transcripts of Megargee’s conversations with his spirit guide, Laz. He’s assisted in the conversation by a direct voice medium and oracle, Shirlet Enama.

The transcripts themselves are imperfect—Megargee includes them verbatim—but also read with a vibrant, immediate tone. There’s nothing stuffy or formal here. Laz makes jokes, provokes Megargee, and leads the conversation down unexpected, surprising roads. Sin, Laz says, originates from a loss of connection to unconditional love:

When knowledge turned into greed, that is a problem because greed turns into control. And then control turned into controlling love, and that turned into sexual love.

Megargee revisits his own past for examples of Laz’s teachings.

Although Soul Sins and Regrettable Lies looks like many other self-published spiritual books, it is a standout in the genre. It is not prescriptive; it is not preachy. Nor is it too esoteric for a layperson to enjoy or use as a spiritual tool. Megargee’s writing is warm, well organized, and self-aware: he’s no aspiring guru. Although he incorporates his spiritual beliefs and experiences throughout, his story is relatable and approachable. Focusing on a dialogue format also keeps the book from being overwhelming or too dense.

With at least one epiphany per page, Soul Sins and Regrettable Lies is a wonderful companion for a leisurely spiritual journey for seekers of all kinds. This book offers a new perspective on sin and forgiveness, and answers questions anyone curious about spirit communication might have. Megargee has found rich soil here, and he doesn’t hesitate to dig deeply.