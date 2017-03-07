Autumnal Heart The Collected Poems of Sue Scalf

Reviewed by Matt Sutherland

March 7, 2017

The gentle nudge to pause, listen, look for deeper meaning or humor—especially at the worst of times—is ever present in Sue Scalf’s poetry. But her blood runs plenty hot, and that opposition between the thoughtful and the passionate helps to explain why she’s been a revered bard for more than fifty years. The author of eight collections, over her lifetime Scalf lived in a couple dozen homesteads around the US, including a long stint in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. She now lives in Alabama.

TRAVELERS

Despair and fatigue travel together.

Neither believes in dawn or gods;

they plod but leave no footprints

in the slush of snow.

Around them black dots of soot

settle slowly.

Aged and wizened, they breathe

asthmatic breaths; their skin

has the pallor of ash

and carries the stench

of cabbage and gin.

They are the rag and bone men

who pick through garbage cans

down alleys where only rats

grow fat, and darkness comes on

like sick-bed sweat.

Beneath street lamps

where poisonous fog

wraps entrails of gray,

they make their way

toward the yielding bed

of the hopeless heart.