For Your Winter Relaxing Needs, Here's Some of the Best New Poetry

We all know the benefits of curling up with a good book when the weather grows cold. It’s even more wonderful if that book is poetry. Something about snow in the air calls to mind the musicality of a poem. For that swept-up sensation, read one of these six books from our Winter 2017 issue.

Joseph Hutchison

NYQ Books

Hardcover $34.95 (288pp)

Sixteen collections of poems. Poet Laureate of Colorado 2014–2018. Literary magazine editor. Literary book publisher cofounder. Judging the man by his poetry, Joseph Hutchison is as sane and sensitive as poet’s come, with the writing skills of a master. His mountain home, no doubt offering long-distance vistas, speaks for itself.

What I Know

Je est un autre.

—Rimbaud

Tears creep down the upturned face.

My face, although it seems I see it

from across the room. It seems

that I approach the bed and gaze

at the weeping man lying there. I am

sorry about his loneliness and fear,

but I know they will diminish

toward morning when sleep

comes at last. The pillow will be

damp and cold, but sleep will come.

Why, I wonder, can’t my knowledge

comfort him? After all, he is me

and suffers only because he refuses

to see me standing in the dark

with what I know.

Polina Barskova

Ugly Duckling Presse

Softcover $18.00 (160pp)

The depraved nature of the two-and-a-half-year siege of a cultured European metropolis further confirms the Nazis’ unmatched penchant for evil. One million citizens died of starvation, bitter cold, relentless shelling. During the war, official Soviet ideology championed courage and willpower, and did not allow any written acknowledgment of the siege’s brutal reality. So the secret poetry that was written during those years was hidden away, and only when the archives were opened during the era of perestroika did much of the work in this collection get discovered.

Much too skinny creatures

With pale white features,

With every day, more bitter,

Their feathers stick out further.

Shrewdly, miserly, they peck

At the grain, the every speck

That God in His strict passion

Sends down in strict rations

Like a daydream of a dinner

To the orphans and the sinners…

A woe-begotten tale they lived

Once upon a time, as if.

Cathleen Calbert

Little Red Tree Publishing

Softcover $19.95

Like some white-coated poet-anthropologist, Cathleen Calbert’s ginned-up history of notable off-center women takes dead aim at what you thought you knew. A Pushcart Prize and The Nation Discovery award winner*, The Afflicted Girls* is her fourth collection.

FLAPPER

Shrinks said, Inferiority complex. Yes,

dilettantes can be a pain in the ass.

Still, Zelda, Scott’s cyclone, his only god,

there’s something to be said for being

a personality, your greatest creation the girl

who didn’t give a fig for respectability

and caused scenes, stewed at parties,

before you got off the sauce for good,

nothing but whole milk and sanitariums

after you cracked up too badly to mend,

then turned into the cuckoo, the mad widow,

in the end identified by a charred slipper.

Listen, ripping that much life out of youth

is quite an accomplishment too.

Jeanne Marie Beaumont

Cavankerry

Softcover $16.00 (80pp)

Jeanne Marie Beaumont writes the sort of poetry that causes page-turning hands a split second of hesitation—oh, lord, what will we face next? Limbo, in these pages, has physical borders and a ministry of culture where Beaumont issues visas for the length of time it takes to both forgive and forget the self. The author of three previous collections, she has taught at Rutgers University, the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan, and the University of Southern Maine.

A rag of colts, a clowder of cats

extremely destructive

of clothing, she burst out

of her camisole

to give an enema

required the assistance

of five nurses

in her menstrual cycle,

the flow is not profuse

there are no clots

will not stay in bed

pounds on the door, seems to be

in mental distress

when not under

an opiate

whirls most of the time

Catherine Pierce

Saturnalia

Softcover $16.00 (80pp)

With crystal, complete sentences of fully developed ideas, Catherine Pierce explores wreckage and destruction, and the sense of surprise one feels after surviving another day of modern existence. The author of two previous collections, Pierce’s work has been published in Boston Review, Ploughshares, FIELD, and numerous other journals. She teaches creative writing at Mississippi State University.

Imaginary Vacation Scenario #4

You have a headlamp and a knapsack

of buffalo jerky. You will hike up the dark

mountain into the darker pine, you will pitch

your tent below a sky as thick with stars

as the air is thin. You are the only human

for miles, and this knowledge just makes

your legs stronger, your lungs more capacious.

You know how to skin a rabbit. You know

how to scare off a bear. The sea-level land

you’ve left behind glows radioactive and wants to know

your mother’s maiden name, your preferred

birth control method, your views on organic

milk and GMOs. Here, your brain space is filled

with field knowledge: how to calculate distance

between you and the coyote’s mournful yip;

the proper way to eat the pith of fireweed.

You know snakes can still bite hours after

they’ve died. The animals call and call,

their voices echoing through the rattling aspen.

You don’t answer because they’re not

calling you. You keep climbing. With each step,

the mountain grows and for this you love it more.

You will never reach the top. There is no top,

it spills upward and out forever. You could

climb forever. You will climb forever.

Alison D. Moncrief Bromage

Truman State University Press

Softcover $18.00 (80pp)

Motherhood weighs heavily on Alison D. Moncrief Bromage’s poetry, the wonders of conception, heredity, birth, child rearing, et al, seem at once burdensome and miraculous. And, of Daedalus, Greek myth man with all manner of inventive skills (Labyrinth and wings), she studies with the keen interest of a classicist, observations alongside open questions. An MFA holder from New York University, her work has appeared in Barrow Street, the Paris Review, and Denver Quarterly.

Daughter, Of the family line

Of the family line, I can offer you this:

a stock of bargemen, half smiles, a high threshold for pain.

Do not doubt that you will be stubborn. You will bump your head

first against my tailbone and I will reach out for you.

That you may be my twin will make some of our line nervous.

We will move, tethered, as all mass moves—

in correlation.

Take hold of my knee. Pull yourself up.