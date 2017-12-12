The Mindful Way to a Good Night's Sleep Discover How to Use Dreamwork, Meditation, and Journaling to Sleep Deeply and Wake Up Well

Tzivia Gover

Storey Publishing (Dec 12, 2017)

Softcover $16.95 (192pp)

978-1-61212-882-5

As a child, Tzivia Gover was afraid of the dark; even with her door open and the hall lights on, she had difficulty falling asleep. Once asleep, she was haunted by nightmares. Now, having learned to turn and face her fears, she writes that her dreams have become allies that bring beauty, wisdom, and love into her life.

Gover explores sleep, dreams, and waking as a continuous process in which each state of consciousness contributes to a meaningful, healthy, and joyful life. She suggests we begin dealing with our sleep issues by treating ourselves as gently as we would a small child—asking ourselves what might bring us comfort. Maybe a soft blanket and sleepwear that caresses the skin, soothing music, or relaxing reading would do the trick. And no, your laptop is not a teddy bear. Electronic devices “emit a glow that interferes with melatonin production, inhibiting our natural rhythms of sleep and waking,” she writes.

Gover suggests turning your bedroom into a “worry-free zone”—a sanctuary that nourishes all the senses. To encourage exploration of the mysterious world of sleep and dreams, she recommends keeping a journal nearby (a soft night-light will keep you from being blasted into full wakefulness as you write); for encouragement, she provides brief journaling exercises and prompts.

Gover’s approach to sleep and to waking up, both literally and metaphorically, is gentle, insightful, and mindful. Her beautifully designed book is packed with up-to-date research and information on dream interpretation, journaling, navigating nightmares, lucid dreaming, and creative approaches to sleep problems, but it’s also a sweet, tender book. Gift it to someone you love—it will touch the recipient’s heart, and may help him or her enjoy many nights of deep, restful sleep.

Reviewed by Kristine Morris

November/December 2017

