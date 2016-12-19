The Dark Side of Revenge

Reviewed by Shana Creaney

December 19, 2016

In this dark tale of vengeance, villains get their comeuppance from the people they have wronged.

The Dark Side of Revenge by Cindy Laura Mitchell is a sordid tale of family drama and revenge, with an emotionally wrecked main character who finds her inner core of strength—but also discovers her own unexpected cruelty.

The novel starts with the death of Melicia’s mother, which is followed by a series of flashbacks to happier moments, including a family outing and the gift of her beloved horse, Melting Moment. However, these lighthearted memories fade into harsh reality. With her mother, father, and horse all dead, Melicia’s only remaining family is her emotionally and physically abusive stepfamily.

Through more flashbacks, the severity of Melicia’s torment becomes clear, and her decision to reclaim her life is understandable. The rest of the story revolves around Melicia’s plot to create a sense of justice and peace for herself by punishing her stepfather and three stepsiblings.

This book bounces between the past and the present, though there is rarely any indication of when events are occurring. At times, it feels as though an established timeline is being undermined. This has the result of overall confusion as to when and where each chapter fits into the story as a whole, making the otherwise simple, straightforward prose difficult to follow.

Characters are written with very little detail. There are bad people who do bad things or good people who mostly sit idle and do nothing. Though it seems everyone has knowledge of what Melicia’s stepfather is doing to her, no one acts, bringing even “good” characters into question.

Melicia is flat throughout, a reactive character whose defining trait is her abuse, which is recounted repeatedly and in overwhelming detail. However, even with Melicia’s abuse, there is little conflict or sense of dramatic tension in the story. Melicia makes plans, the plans work out, and there are no consequences for the actions she takes.

Each chapter is packed with conflict. Whether from Melicia’s traumatizing flashbacks or from the complex realities of her plot for revenge, action is never in short supply. The novel’s tone turns from dark and vicious to content and fulfilled at a breakneck and unconvincing pace following Melicia’s swift course of action against the entire Spencer family.

Cindy Laura Mitchell’s The Dark Side of Revenge is a dark tale of vengeance in which villains get their comeuppance from the people they have wronged.