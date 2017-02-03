One by One

Reviewed by Ilyssa Wesche

February 3, 2017

A twenty-year-old grudge and a rich cast of characters make this mystery continually surprising.

Philadelphia journalist Danny Ryan is still recovering from the loss of his wife and son when he is called upon for help by an old high-school acquaintance, who is receiving threatening biblical passages via text message. Eventually, Danny discovers that most of the members of the high school football team’s starting lineup have been gunned down in the years since graduation. As an ancillary member of the “Awesome Eleven”—he had been their drug dealer—Danny struggles to determine what twenty-year-old grudge could still be relevant today.

Equal parts mystery and thriller, and with a somewhat violent resolution, what sets this novel apart from other titles in the genre is its cast of characters. Danny’s family, friends, and enemies—both past and present—are continuously introduced almost to the end, and Cain manages to keep them all three-dimensional and authentic.

One By One is a mystery that progresses just fast enough to move the plot forward, with enough surprises to keep suspense alive throughout.