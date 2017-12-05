Blood Truth

Matt Coyle

Oceanview Publishing (Dec 5, 2017)

Hardcover $26.95 (368pp)

978-1-60809-239-0

Blood Truth builds up compelling mysteries and thunders toward a surprising ending.

Matt Coyle’s engrossing noir thriller Blood Truth finds Rick Cahill dredging up family mysteries while solving a seemingly simple cheating-husband case; it is a work that is difficult to put down.

Nearly thirty years after his disgraced father got booted off the force, Cahill discovers a safe hidden in their old family home. It holds an envelope stuffed with cash, a potential murder weapon missing exactly two bullets, and the key to a safety deposit box.

Before he can fully delve into the mystery, Cahill’s ex-girlfriend hires him to follow her new husband and get proof of infidelity. A web of intrigue ensnares Cahill, placing him in the crosshairs. With his life on the line, Cahill rushes headlong after justice.

Despite being the fourth book in a series, Blood Truth is incredibly accessible and functions almost as a standalone adventure. It builds upon previous books, but context is supplied subtly, without hampering the flow.

Cahill is a fantastic addition to the PI literary canon. He’s a sympathetic character with deep flaws but an unnerving drive to find truth at any cost. He lives by his father’s oft-quoted motto: “We can’t quit just because things get hard.”

Plot and pacing shine. There are few quiet moments in the book, as Cahill is always on his way to confront someone, recovering from a colossal misstep, or gathering evidence to figure out the next mistake to make. That’s not to say that Cahill bumbles about; he learns quickly and adapts, but is always a few steps behind the bad guys. The twin mysteries of his father’s hidden safe and his ex-girlfriend’s cheating husband seem totally separate at first blush but quickly become deeply intertwined.

Expertly written and featuring a snarky and self-deprecating hero, Blood Truth builds up compelling mysteries and thunders toward a satisfying, if surprising, ending.

Reviewed by John M. Murray

November/December 2017

Disclosure: This article is not an endorsement, but a review. The author of this book provided free copies of the book to have their book reviewed by a professional reviewer. No fee was paid by the author for this review. Foreword Reviews only recommends books that we love. Foreword Magazine, Inc. is disclosing this in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission’s 16 CFR, Part 255.