Publisher Profile / Zone 3 Press
Facts
Mission: “Zone 3 Press is a literary press dedicated to publishing and promoting the work of emerging writers. The press sponsors book contests in poetry and nonfiction.”
Founders: professors David Till and Malcolm Glass
Year Founded: 1986
Reviews
Museum of Distance by Ashley Seitz Kramer
Quench Your Thirst with Salt by Nicole Walker
Foreword Mentions
The Best Poetry of Winter 2016
Press Releases
Key links: Books, Authors, Contact
Hannah Hohman
Comment on this foresight