Publisher Profile / What Books Press
Facts
Mission: “We are a collective of diverse literary and visual artists whose work often defies ready classification, spanning the past quarter century. Among us we have published a long list of books from small literary presses and New York commercial presses, as well as regional, international, and university presses.”
Reviews
The Balloon Containing the Water Containing the Narrative Begins Leaking by Rich Ives
The Final Death of Rock-and-Roll and Other Stories by A. W. DeAnnuntis
Brittle Star by Rod Val Moore
West of Eden: A Life in 21st Century Los Angeles by Chuck Rosenthal
Frottage and Even as We Speak by Mona Houghton
Awards
Brittle Star by Rod Val Moore
Frottage and Even as We Speak by Mona Houghton
Foreword Mentions
Gained in Translation: 5 Books that Read Just as Beautifully in English
Ample Time for Dinner: Short Stories Satisfy, Intrigue, and Entertain
Press Releases
Key links: Books, Authors, Contact
Hannah Hohman
Comment on this foresight