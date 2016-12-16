Publisher Profile / What Books Press

Facts

Mission: “We are a collective of diverse literary and visual artists whose work often defies ready classification, spanning the past quarter century. Among us we have published a long list of books from small literary presses and New York commercial presses, as well as regional, international, and university presses.”

Reviews

The Balloon Containing the Water Containing the Narrative Begins Leaking by Rich Ives

The Final Death of Rock-and-Roll and Other Stories by A. W. DeAnnuntis

Brittle Star by Rod Val Moore

West of Eden: A Life in 21st Century Los Angeles by Chuck Rosenthal

Frottage and Even as We Speak by Mona Houghton

Awards

Brittle Star by Rod Val Moore

Frottage and Even as We Speak by Mona Houghton

Foreword Mentions

Gained in Translation: 5 Books that Read Just as Beautifully in English

Ample Time for Dinner: Short Stories Satisfy, Intrigue, and Entertain

Sure Aim at the Heart

Press Releases

Three New Titles for 2016

What Books at AWP

Key links: Books, Authors, Contact