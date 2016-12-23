Publisher Profile / University of Regina Press
Mission: “Built on the foundation of the former Canadian Plains Research Center Press (CPRC Press), the U of R Press continues to publish books on aboriginal issues, the environment, and other topics while strengthening its peer review process. A publisher of regional non-fiction trade titles, with a goal to enhance scholarship, discover great writers, and see University of Regina Press titles read around the world.”
Founding Date: June 1, 2013
Towards a Prairie Atonement by Trevor Herriot
Frontier Farewell: The 1870s and the End of the Old West by Garrett Wilson
Children of the Broken Treaty: Canada’s Lost Promise and One Girl’s Dream by Charlie Angus. 2015 BRONZE Winner for Political Science
Frontier Farewell: The 1870s and the End of the Old West by 2014 Finalist for History
