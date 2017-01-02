Publisher Profile / University of Arizona Press
Mission: The University of Arizona Press is the premier publisher of academic, regional, and literary works in the state of Arizona. We disseminate ideas and knowledge of lasting value that enrich understanding, inspire curiosity, and enlighten readers. We advance the University of Arizona’s mission by connecting scholarship and creative expression to readers worldwide.
Nobody Rich or Famous: A Family Memoir by Richard Shelton
Anadarko: A Kiowa Country Mystery by Tom Holm
The Darling by Lorraine M. López
Sinking Suspicions by Sara Sue Hoklotubbe
Object and Apparition: Envisioning the Christian Divine in the Colonial Andes by Maya Stanfield-Mazzi
Red-Inked Retablos by Rigoberto González
Walking the Clouds: An Anthology of Indigenous Science Fiction by Grace L. Dillon
Calexico: True Lives of the Borderlands by Peter Laufer
Each and Her by Valerie Martinez
The Peruvian Notebooks by Braulio Munoz
From the Other Side of Night/Del otro lado de la noche: New and Selected Poems by Francisco X. Alarcn
Learning to Glow: A Nuclear Reader Edited by John Bradley
Thunderweavers/ Tejedoras de rayos (Camino Del Sol) by Juan Felipe Herrera
Wandering Time: The Western Notebooks by Luis Alberto Urrea
The Nearsighted Naturalist by Ann Haymond Zwinger
Anadarko: A Kiowa Country Mystery by Tom Holm. 2015 Finalist for Historical
The Darling by Lorraine M. López. 2015 Finalist for Literary
Sinking Suspicions by Sara Sue Hoklotubbe. 2014 Finalist for Mystery
Arizona: A History, Revised Edition by Thomas E. Sheridan. 2012 Finalist for Regional
Sovereign Erotics: A Collection of Two-Spirit Literature by Qwo-Li Driskill, Daniel Heath Justice, Deborah Miranda, and Lisa Tatonetti. 2011 Finalist for Anthologies
The Other Latin@: Writing Against a Singular Identity by Blas Falconer and Lorraine M. Lopez. 2011 HONORABLE Mention for Anthologies
The American Cafe by Sara Sue Hoklotubbe. 2011 Finalist for Mystery
From This Wicked Patch of Dust by Sergio Troncoso. 2011 HONORABLE Mention for Multicultural
Camino del Sol: Fifteen Years of Latina and Latino Writing by Rigoberto Gonzlez. 2010 Finalist for Anthologies
Innocent Until Interrogated by Gary L. Stuart. 2010 Finalist for True Crime
Fire and Ink: An Anthology of Social Action Writing by Frances Payne Adler, Debra Busman, Diana Garca. 2009 SILVER Winner for Anthologies
The Women’s Warrior Society by Lois Beardslee. 2008 BRONZE Winner for Multicultural
If I Die in Juarez by Stella Pope Duarte. 2008 GOLD Winner for Multicultural
The Oldest We’ve Ever Been: Seven True Stories of Midlife Transitions Edited by Maud Lavin. 2008 Finalist for Anthologies
The Buried Sea: New and Selected Poems by Rane Arroyo. 2008 Finalist for Poetry
How It Is: The Native American Philosophy of V.F. Cordova Edited by Kathleen Dean Moore. 2007 Finalist for Philosophy
Crossing the Yard: Thirty Years as a Prison Volunteer by Richard Shelton. 2007 Finalist for Autobiography & Memoir
The Secret Powers of Naming by Sara Littlecrow-Russell. 2006 Finalist for Poetry
Brides and Sinners in El Chuco by Christine Granados. 2006 HONORABLE Mention for Short Stories
The Desert Remembers My Name: On Family and Writing by Kathleen Alcala. 2007 BRONZE Winner for Essays
