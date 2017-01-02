Publisher Profile / University of Arizona Press

Facts

Mission: The University of Arizona Press is the premier publisher of academic, regional, and literary works in the state of Arizona. We disseminate ideas and knowledge of lasting value that enrich understanding, inspire curiosity, and enlighten readers. We advance the University of Arizona’s mission by connecting scholarship and creative expression to readers worldwide.

Reviews

Nobody Rich or Famous: A Family Memoir by Richard Shelton

Anadarko: A Kiowa Country Mystery by Tom Holm

The Darling by Lorraine M. López

Sinking Suspicions by Sara Sue Hoklotubbe

Object and Apparition: Envisioning the Christian Divine in the Colonial Andes by Maya Stanfield-Mazzi

Red-Inked Retablos by Rigoberto González

Walking the Clouds: An Anthology of Indigenous Science Fiction by Grace L. Dillon

Calexico: True Lives of the Borderlands by Peter Laufer

Each and Her by Valerie Martinez

The Peruvian Notebooks by Braulio Munoz

From the Other Side of Night/Del otro lado de la noche: New and Selected Poems by Francisco X. Alarcn

Learning to Glow: A Nuclear Reader Edited by John Bradley

Thunderweavers/ Tejedoras de rayos (Camino Del Sol) by Juan Felipe Herrera

Wandering Time: The Western Notebooks by Luis Alberto Urrea

The Nearsighted Naturalist by Ann Haymond Zwinger

Awards

Anadarko: A Kiowa Country Mystery by Tom Holm. 2015 Finalist for Historical

The Darling by Lorraine M. López. 2015 Finalist for Literary

Sinking Suspicions by Sara Sue Hoklotubbe. 2014 Finalist for Mystery

Arizona: A History, Revised Edition by Thomas E. Sheridan. 2012 Finalist for Regional

Sovereign Erotics: A Collection of Two-Spirit Literature by Qwo-Li Driskill, Daniel Heath Justice, Deborah Miranda, and Lisa Tatonetti. 2011 Finalist for Anthologies

The Other Latin@: Writing Against a Singular Identity by Blas Falconer and Lorraine M. Lopez. 2011 HONORABLE Mention for Anthologies

The American Cafe by Sara Sue Hoklotubbe. 2011 Finalist for Mystery

From This Wicked Patch of Dust by Sergio Troncoso. 2011 HONORABLE Mention for Multicultural

Camino del Sol: Fifteen Years of Latina and Latino Writing by Rigoberto Gonzlez. 2010 Finalist for Anthologies

Innocent Until Interrogated by Gary L. Stuart. 2010 Finalist for True Crime

Fire and Ink: An Anthology of Social Action Writing by Frances Payne Adler, Debra Busman, Diana Garca. 2009 SILVER Winner for Anthologies

The Women’s Warrior Society by Lois Beardslee. 2008 BRONZE Winner for Multicultural

If I Die in Juarez by Stella Pope Duarte. 2008 GOLD Winner for Multicultural

The Oldest We’ve Ever Been: Seven True Stories of Midlife Transitions Edited by Maud Lavin. 2008 Finalist for Anthologies

The Buried Sea: New and Selected Poems by Rane Arroyo. 2008 Finalist for Poetry

How It Is: The Native American Philosophy of V.F. Cordova Edited by Kathleen Dean Moore. 2007 Finalist for Philosophy

Crossing the Yard: Thirty Years as a Prison Volunteer by Richard Shelton. 2007 Finalist for Autobiography & Memoir

The Secret Powers of Naming by Sara Littlecrow-Russell. 2006 Finalist for Poetry

Brides and Sinners in El Chuco by Christine Granados. 2006 HONORABLE Mention for Short Stories

The Desert Remembers My Name: On Family and Writing by Kathleen Alcala. 2007 BRONZE Winner for Essays

Foreword Mentions

5 Indie Mysteries to Keep You Guessing

A Grand Tour of Great Universities: Ten First-Round Literary Draft Picks

Press Releases

News & Events

Key links: Books, Authors, Contact