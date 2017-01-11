Publisher Profile / Stone Bridge Press
Facts
Mission: “Stone Bridge is admired for its reference works on Japanese popular culture, including comics and film, and for its illustrated approaches to the study of Japanese characters. Why this interest in Japan? We simply believe that Japan offers tremendous opportunities for re-examining Western values and for connecting with an emerging global culture increasingly centered on the Pacific Rim.”
Founder and Publisher: Peter Goodman
Year Founded: 1989
Reviews
The Osamu Tezuka Story: A Life in Manga and Anime by Toshio Ban
Toshio Ban by Donald Richie, Photographed by Yoichi Midorikawa
Dead Love by Linda Watanabe McFerrin
The Haiku Apprentice: Memoirs of Writing Poetry in Japan by Abigail Friedman
The Astro Boy Essays: Osamu, Tezuka, Mighty Atom, Manga/Anime Revolution by Frederik L. Schodt
Living the Japanese Arts & Ways: 45 Paths to Meditation & Beauty by H.E. Davey
The Donald Richie Reader: 50 Years of Writing on Japan by Arturo Silva & Donald Richie
365 Views of Mt. Fuji: Algorithms of the Floating World by Todd Shimoda
Foreword Mentions
An Eclectic Journey: Winter 2016 Travel Books
8 Zombie Books to Feed on for Halloween
Press Releases
Key links: Books, Authors, Contact
Hannah Hohman
Comment on this foresight