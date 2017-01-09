Publisher Profile / Pyr
Facts
Mission: “Pyr has published in many areas of speculative fiction, including steampunk, epic fantasy, hard science fiction, sci-fantasy blends, alternate history, sword and sorcery, near future thrillers, and space opera.”
Year Founded: 2005
Reviews
It Happened One Doomsday by Laurence MacNaughton
Black City Saint by Richard A Knaak
The Leopard by K. V. Johansen
A Red Sun Also Rises by Mark Hodder
Foreword Mentions
10 Great New Indie Book Releases
Young Adult Fiction Crosses Gender and Generations
Myths in the Making: Best Indie Fantasy Books of Spring 2016
Like Your Fantasy Dark? Try These 5 Books
6 Steampunk Tales for the Impatient Sherlock Fan
YA Dystopian Fiction Still Smells Like Revolutionary Teen Spirit
Girl Power: 15 Inspirational YA Female Protagonists
Press Releases
Key links: Books, Authors, Contact
Hannah Hohman
Comment on this foresight