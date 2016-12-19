Publisher Profile / Excelsior Editions
Facts
Mission: “Through the publication of original and reprinted works of nonfiction, fiction, and poetry, Excelsior Editions aims to enrich the cultural lives and historical understanding of all New Yorkers. Although its primary focus is on the history, culture, society, and environment of New York and its surrounding states, the Excelsior Editions imprint also includes trade frontlist titles related to the major subject areas in the Press’s scholarly publishing program.”
Reviews
Seeking Alice by Camilla Trinchieri
The Truth and Legend of Lily Martindale: An Adirondack Novel by Mary Sanders Shartle
Dead Woman Hollow by Kass Fleisher
Knife Song Korea by Richard Selzer
Awards
The Truth and Legend of Lily Martindale: An Adirondack Novel by Mary Sanders Shartle
From Kristallnacht to Watergate by Harry Rosenfeld
The Anarchist Bastard: Growing Up Italian in America by Joanna Clapps Herman
Once an Engineer: A Song of the Salt City by Joe Amato
We Used to Own the Bronx: Memoirs of a Former Debutante by Eve Pell
Knife Song Korea by Richard Selzer
Press Releases
Hannah Hohman
Comment on this foresight