Publisher Profile / Candlewick Press

Mission: “Candlewick Press arrived on the scene with some of the highest-quality picture books anywhere. And in the years since then, our offerings have grown to encompass all ages, from board books to e-books, high-end novelty to cutting-edge fiction. What hasn’t changed is our goal of excellence, our model of independence, and our commitment to the authors and illustrators who create our books and the readers who love them.”
Year Founded: 1992
Revenge of the Evil Librarian by Michelle Knudsen
A Child of Books by Oliver Jeffers & Sam Winston
Monsters and Heroes of the Realms: A Dungeons & Dragons Coloring Book by Templar Books
The Coloring Book of Cards and Envelopes: Christmas by Rebecca Jones
Du Iz Tak? by Carson Ellis
Red Ink by Julie Mayhew
Evermore Dragon by Barbara Joosse, Illustrated by Randy Cecil
Where Did My Clothes Come From? by Chris Butterworth, Illustrated by Lucia Gaggiotti
Mesmerized: How Ben Franklin Solved a Mystery that Baffled All of France by Mara Rockliff, Illustrated by Iacopo Bruno
Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out by Susan Kuklin
Homicidal Aliens and Other Disappointments by Brian Yansky
Construir Una Carretera by Sally Sutton, Illustrated by Brian Lovelock
Paul Thurlby’s Alphabet by Paul Thurlby
The Scar by Charlotte Moundlic, llustrated by Olivier Tallec
The Midnight Zoo by Sonya Hartnett, Illustrator Andrea Offermann
Into the Unknown: How Great Explorers Found their Way by Land, Sea, and Air by Steward Ross, Illustrated by Stephen Biesty
My Side of the Car by Kate Feiffer, Illustrated by Jules Feiffer
The Rain Train by Elena de Roo, Illustrated by Brian Lovelock
A Walk in London by Salvatore Rubbino
Pick Up Game: A Full Day of Full Court by Marc Aronson
Can We Save the Tiger? by Martin Jenkins
Terezin: Voices from the Holocaust by Ruth Thomson
Mirror by Jeannie Baker
Dracula by Bram Stoker & Nicky Raven, Illustrated by Anne Yvonne Gilbert
Brand New Readers: Summer Fun!
Cloud Tea Monkeys by Elspeth Graham & Mal Peet, Illustrated by Juan Wijngaard
Clarice Bean: Guess Who’s Babysitting? by Lauren Child
Metamorphosis: Junior Year by Betsy Franco
War in the Middle East: A Reporter’s Story by Wilborn Hampton
Angel in Vegas: The Chronicles of Noah Sark by Norma Howe
A Walk in New York by Salvatore Rubbino
Virginnie’s Hat by Dori Chaconas, Illustrated by Holly Meade
The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane by Kate DiCamillo, Illustrated by Bagram Ibatoulline
Encyclopedia Prehistorica: Dinosaurs by Robert Sabuda
The Dragonology Handbook: A Practical Course In Dragons by Dugald A. Steer
Eli the Good by Silas House
The Gingerbread Pirates by Kristin Kladstrup
The Secret World of Walter Anderson by Hester Bass
A Treasury of Princess Stories by Amy Ehrlich, Illustrated by Gary Blythe
The Magician’s Elephant by Kate DiCamillo
Exposure by Mal Peet
Outlaw: The Legend of Robin Hood by Tony Lee, Illustrated by Sam Hart & Artur Fujita
Messing Around on the Monkey Bars and other School Poems for Two Voices by Betsy Franco, Illustrated by Jessie Hartland
African Acrostics: A Word in Edgeways by Avis Harley, Photographed by Deborah Noyes
The Missing Chick by Valeri Gorbachev
Punkzilla by Adam Rapp
Almost Astronauts: 13 Women Who Dared to Dream by Tanya Lee Stone
Walk With a Wolf/Old Coyote by Janni Howker, Illustrated by Sarah Fox-Davies
Falling Hard: 100 Love Poems By Teenagers Edited by Betsy Franco
The Astonishing Life of Octavian Nothing, Traitor to the Nation, Volume II: The Kingdom on the Waves by M.T. Anderson
Triskellion by Will Peterson
Our White House: Looking In, Looking Out by The National Children’s Book and Literacy Alliance
Say Hello by Jack Foreman, Illustrated by Michael Foreman
Encyclopedia Mythologica: Fairies and Magical Creatures by Matthew Reinhart & Robert Sabuda
Baby Brains by Simon James
Solomon Snow and the Stolen Jewel by Kaye Umansky
All for Pie, Pie for All by David Martin, Illustrated by Valeri Gorbachev
Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet by Michael Rosen, Illustrated by Jane Ray
Gorilla by Anthony Browne
Waiting for Christopher by Louise Hawes
Ignis by Gina Wilson, Illustrated by P.J. Lynch
Kiss the Cow by Phyllis Root, Illustrated by Will Hillenbrand
Bravo, Mr. William Shakespeare! Presented by Marcia Williams
Willy’s Pictures by Anthony Browne
The Emperor’s Egg by Martin Jenkins, Illustrated by Jane Chapman
The Hollyhock Wall by Martin Waddell
Sophie and Rose by Kathryn Lasky, Illustrated by Wendy Anderson Halperin
The Thistle Princess by Vivian French, Illustrated by Elizabeth Harbour
Mockingbird by Allen Ahlberg, Illustrated by Paul Howard
The Wonderful Journey of Cameron Cat: A Puzzle Storybook by Marjorie Newman
The Viking News: The Greatest Newspaper in Civilization by Rachel Wright
The Stone Age News: The Greatest Newspaper of All Time by Fiona Macdonald
Five Little Piggies by David Martin
Timmy Failure: Sanitized for Your Protection by Stephan Pastis
The Storm in the Barn by Matt Phelan
The Dunderheads by Paul Fleischman
A Visitor for Bear by Bonny Becker, Illustrated by Kady MacDonald Denton
Remembering Mrs. Rossi by Amy Hest
Little Klein by Anne Ylvisaker
