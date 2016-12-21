Publisher Profile / Bitter Lemon Press
Facts
Mission: “Under the Bitter Lemon Press imprint we aim to bring our readers high quality thrillers and other contemporary crime fiction books from abroad. We are dedicated to the crime genre and publish dark, sexy and often humorous novels that expose the seamier side of society.”
Year Founded: 2003
Reviews
Chain of Custody by Anita Nair
A Man of Genius by Janet Todd
The Body Snatcher by Patrícia Melo, Translated by Clifford E. Landers
A Dark Song of Blood by Ben Pastor
A Crack in the Wall by Claudia Pineiro, Translated by Miranda France
All Yours by Claudia Pineiro, Translated by Miranda France
Hotel Bosphorus by Esmahan Aykol, Translated by Ruth Whitehouse
Entanglement by Zygmunt Miloszewski
The Lie by Petra Hammesfahr, Translated by Mike Mitchell
A Jew Must Die: A Novel Based on a True Story by Jacques Chessex, Translated by W. Donald Wilson
Rage by Sergio Bizzio
Awards
Baghdad Central by Elliott Colla. 2014 SILVER Winner for Thriller & Suspense
Foreword Mentions
8 New Novelists Push Boundaries
Secrecy, Conspiracy, & Crime: Bring It On!
Press Releases
Key links: Books, Authors, Contact
Hannah Hohman
Comment on this foresight