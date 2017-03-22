Enter to Win 'Global Sustainability'

As we wrap up our special coverage on climate change, we recognize that the time for pointing out six books to save the Earth has passed: It’s now time to read one of them, and to take the lessons to heart. That’s why we’re excited to give you a chance to enter to win one of ten signed copies of Mark Lefko’s Global Sustainability.

Published this year by Morgan James Publishing, Global Sustainability is “clear and concise…with examples drawn from the corporate world, functions as a manual for large-scale business sustainability.” Read the full Foreword Review here and enter to win using the form below (entry closes March 31).

Seth Dellon is the Associate Publisher of Foreword Reviews. You can meet him or hear him speak at most of the events Foreword attends, and contact him at seth@forewordreviews.com.